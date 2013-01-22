Traffic Stop Leads To An Arrest For Illegal Drugs

Wednesday at a traffic stop after her vehicle was seen weaving on the roadway and she was found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Erica Tremonte, 23, was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and failure to maintain a lane, said Wright.

Sgt. Charlie Wichman observed a Chevrolet Blazer on Highway 84 near Jaguar Drive weaving from lane to lane, Wright said. The officer made a traffic stop and immediately detected the odor of marijuana, said Wright.

A search of the vehicle turned up a quantity of marijuana and a cigarette pack holding crystal meth.

Wright said Tremonte was taken to the Pierce County jail.