Traffic Accidents Leave Drivers Injured Locally

Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt. Said, Megan Barber, age unavailable, was driving the speed limit, according to witnesses, when her car, a 2004 Toyota Camry, entered the passing lane, hit a guard rail and crossed into a ditch where she ran through a fence and came to a final stop near a pond close to Oakland Cemetery, said Skerratt. It was one of two accidents reported locally that caused injuries. Witnesses discovered Barber was unconscious and without a pulse and some of them began performing CPR until medical units arrived, said Skerratt. “It was clear that she was having a medical emergency when this happened,” said Skerratt. “She was taken to Memorial Satilla Health for examination and treatment of her injuries.” Skerratt said Georgia State Patrol Trooper Myles Cooper arrived to investigate the accident. No other vehicles were involved. Two people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Street and East Wacona Drive, said Skerratt. Both drivers, Arlene Denese Johnson, of Preston Street, and Yancey R. Mixon, age 58, of Colorado Avenue, were taken to Memorial Satilla Health by Ware County ambulance for treatment of injuries to necks, backs and shoulders, said Skerratt. Johnson, driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala, was southbound on State Street. Mixon, in a 2007 GMC Sierra Satilla Water-Sewer work truck, had stopped at the stop sign on East Wacona Drive, then proceeded into State Street traffic when his vehicle struck the Johnson car, said Skerratt. Deputy Michael Strickland assisted Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cpl. Dee Rozier in the investigation of the 11:30 a.m. accident, said Skerratt.