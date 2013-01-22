Tracy Wayne Crosby Faces Added Charge: Reckless Conduct-HIV

WOODBINE — A Ware County High School teacher accused of having sex with a 16-year-old boy in Woodbine has been accused of knowingly exposing the teen to HIV.

Camden County jail records show Tracy Wayne Crosby, of Waycross, now faces a felony charge of reckless conduct-HIV infected person in addition to last week’s misdemeanor solicitation of sodomy charge.

According to jail records, Crosby remains in custody on $150,000 bond.

Crosby, 42, was fired from his part-time job as a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy and suspended from his job as a Ware County teacher following his arrest Nov. 29.

A Camden County Sheriff’s Office press release said the teen’s mother told deputies she found Crosby having sex with her son at Georgia Waterfront Park in Woodbine. She followed him there after he left home without saying why, according to the release.

In response to Crosby’s arrest, Ware County Schools Superintendent Jim LeBrun placed Crosby on leave while the investigation continues. Crosby has been teaching criminal justice courses under Ware High’s CTAE curriculum.

“The school district is fully cooperating with all law enforcement agencies and the Professional Standards Commission,” LeBrun said last week.

Pierce County Sheriff Ramsey Bennett said Crosby worked part-time for his agency as a deputy sheriff “a couple days a month for three to four years” before his termination. He said he dismissed Crosby as soon as he heard about the accusation.

“I fired him at 5 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 29) before he had even been arrested,” Bennett said. “Law officers must avoid all perception of evil. It gives us all a black eye, but we’ll recover and move on.”