Tracy Crosby Gets 10.5 Year Term

BRUNSWICK — A former high school teacher and police officer has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for paying a 16-year-old boy for sex, said Southern District U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine.

Tracy Wayne Crosby, 42, of Waycross, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to 128 months in prison for one count of sex trafficking of a minor, said Christine. There is no parole in the federal system. In addition, Crosby will be required to register as a sex offender and, after completing his incarceration, will be on supervised release for 20 years.

During hearings in the case, the evidence revealed that up until he was arrested in this case, Crosby was the criminal justice teacher at Ware County High School and a part-time police officer with Pierce County.

More than 11 months ago, Crosby used his cell phone to communicate with a 16-year-old boy online and agreed to meet with the boy to have sex in exchange for $30.

Camden County law enforcement immediately responded and arrested Crosby while he was with the boy. Crosby admitted to federal agents that he had sex with the boy more than once and that he arranged to have sex with the boy online.

The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in connection with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

“Crosby abused his positions of trust and betrayed his oath to protect our children,” said Christine. “Anyone who pays to have sex with children will be brought to justice and will face substantial time in federal prison. The United States continues its relentless work to protect our most precious and vulnerable citizens. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to rescue children and put traffickers and customers behind bars.”

“Sexual exploitation steals the innocence of children, and the criminals who engage in these acts often inflict life-long trauma on their victims,” said Special Agent in Charge Nick S. Annan of the Atlanta field office of Homeland Security Investigations. “HSI is committed to investigating child exploitation cases as one of its highest priorities, and we deeply appreciate the efforts of our U.S. Attorney partners in this case to ensure this defendant will no longer be able to pose harm to children in Georgia, or anywhere else, for many years.”

Anyone who suspects instances of child sexual exploitation is encouraged to call 1-800-843-5678, which is operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in partnership with HSI, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies.

Assistant United States Attorney Tania D. Groover prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.