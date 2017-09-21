Thursday, September 21

Dr. Isaac Donald Jr.

A celebration of life service for Dr. Isaac Joshua Donald Jr., 65, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Taylor Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 7350 Taylor Chapel Road, Millwood (The Forks) with the church pastor, the Rev. Kenneth Price, offering words of comfort.

He was born on Nov. 1, 1951 in Daytona Beach, Fla., the fourth child born to the late Isaac Donald Sr. and Ruby Donald.

He lived in Daytona Beach for the first 18 years of his life where he received his formal education from the public school system. He then moved to Atlanta to attend Morris Brown College on a football scholarship.

While attending Morris Brown, he met the love of his life, Sharon Taylor from Millwood (The Forks) and they eventually married. After graduating he began coaching football in various Georgia school systems. He became an assistant principal, from which he retired. Education was important to him, which is why he was extremely proud to receive his Doctorate of Education Degree.

God knew the blueprints of his life and gently closed his eyes on Tuesday (Sept. 19, 2017) in Decatur after an illness and whispered “Come Home.” In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Sara Smith and John Ware.

Caring memories of him will be shared by his beloved wife, Sharon Taylor Donald, of Stone Mountain, a daughter, Anisha Donald, of Atlanta, two sisters, Louise Yates, of Compton, Calif., and Ivey Donald, of Port Orange, Fla., a brother-in-law, Elgin Moore (Celestine), of Plant City, Fla., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The body will lie in repose at the church from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Taylor Chapel Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Michel ‘Kel’ Standley

The celebration of life services for Michel “Kel”” Standley will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John A. Moss Jr. is the pastor.

Bishop Clarence Adamson will offer words of comfort. Burial and committal services will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The body will lie in repose in the church from 11 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at 925 Cherokee Ave. Saturday at 12:15 p.m.

The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home during visitation from 6 until 7 p.m.

Christopher Michel “Kel” Standley, was born March 8, 1987 in Waycross, to the parents of Christopher L. Standley and Barbara T. Daniels. He departed from this earthly life on Sept. 14, 2017 at Orange Park Medical Center.

Preceding him in death are his paternal grandparents, Willie and Hattie Standley, uncles, Wade Standley and Scottie Gross, and aunt, Patrice Patterson.

He attended Ware County Public schools. His favorite sport was basketball and he enjoyed it. He always brought joy to those he shared his life with. He was a young man who truly valued family.

He leaves to forever love him, his father, Christopher L. Standley (Sherry), of Folkston; his mother, Barbara Daniels (J.B. Merritt), of Waycross; one beautiful daughter, Malaysia L. Allen, of Savannah; sisters, Latrika N. Roberson, of St. Marys, Cristin Standley Brown and Nakyra Z. Standley, of Waycross; brothers, Darryll W. Williams Jr. and Shaquil J. Daniels, of Waycross, Steven Murphy, of Beaufort, S.C., and Jarrod Pasley (Ashley), of Yulee, Fla.; very devoted grandparents, Bobby L. Patterson, of Springfield, S.C., and Sandra Daniels, of Waycross; uncles, Willie Gross, Robert N. Gross (Daisy) of Waycross, and Ishmael Daniels, of Statesboro; aunts, Elvonne Faison, Barbara Lively (Larry), Debra M. Taylor (Corinthian), Kimberly Daniels and Yolanda Daniels, of Waycross, and Christina Patterson, of Charlotte, N.C.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guest book www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Genie Vaughn Stillman

Genie Vaughn Stillman, 58, was carried away by God’s Angels to be with Jesus forever and reunited with her beloved Dad, Mom and other loved ones on Saturday (Sept. 16, 2017) in Muncie, Ind., following a long and courageous battle with acute leukemia.

She was born Nov. 9, 1958 to the late Raymond Eugene Vaughn and Patsy Lyon Vaughn in Tifton. After living in Tifton and then Jesup for a few years, the family moved to Brunswick where she grew up and lived. She was a 1976 graduate of Brunswick High School. Upon her remarriage to her beloved husband Tony four months ago, she moved to Muncie.

She is survived by her husband, Tony Stillman, a son, Blake Blankenship, two sisters, Diane (Ricky) Q’Quinn and Julie (Ronnie) Wood, a brother, Brian (Julie) Vaughn, step-children, Jonathan ( Heather) Blankenship, Lauren (Carl) Shields, Wesley and Heather Stillman, many nieces and nephews, several aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends.

She was employed by several local physicians and The Southeast Regional Medical Center in insurance and medical coding for most of her career. She had an excellent work ethic and was loved by her employers and co-workers. She attended Life of Christ Church and was an active member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church growing up.

She was a beautiful, loving, gentle, kind woman of God that loved and adored her family and cherished each one.

She loved to travel with Tony, the beach, Christmas, children, her cats, and most of all spending time with her large family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her and her family with many precious memories to cherish.

Pallbearers will be Ricky O’Quinn, Ronnie Wood, L.B. Abbott, Rylee Abbott, Jonathan Blankenship and Wesley Stillman.

A celebration of her life will be conducted at 11a.m. Saturday at Pine Ridge Baptist Church of Brunswick with the Rev. Kirk Brown officiating.

Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Oakland Cemetery in Waycross, where her wish was to be laid to rest next to her beloved Mom and Dad.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The family request any memorial be made to Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 15 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick, Ga. 31520, or Life in Christ Church, 1224 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick, Ga. 31525, in lieu of flowers.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

A guestbook is available at www.edomillerandsons.com

Isaac ‘Felton’ Aldridge

HORTENSE — Isaac “Felton” Aldridge, 85, of Hortense, passed away early Tuesday morning (Sept. 19, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, he was the son of Lonnie Elmer and Mattie Lee Highsmith Aldridge. He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his sons, Betty Jo Albritton, a great-grandson, Browning Cady, and two sisters, Christine Thomas and Iva Lee Aldridge.

He attended Atkinson Church of God of Prophecy.

He served for four years in the United States Navy, with much of his time aboard the battleship USS Iowa, where he was a fire control officer. During his time of service he received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal and The Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, The South Korea Veterans Ambassador for Peace Medal which was presented to him by District Commander of American Legion Southeast Georgia at a ceremony in his home on July 14.

After leaving the Navy, he took advantage of the GI Bill and started his long career in insurance business, 20 years of which was with Farm Bureau Insurance and also with Mutual and Life Ins. He was a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, the daughter of the late William Hugh and Eula Bonds Jenkins, of Halls Chapel community, Lenore Jenkins Aldridge; three sons, Isaac “Ike” Clyde Aldridge, of Warner’s Landing, Matthew “Matt” Aldridge, of Waycross, Doyle Lanier Aldridge and Stephanie Dominy, of Atkinson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Elmer and Blanche Aldridge, and Clyde and Barbara Aldridge, all of Waycross; one sister, Lou Cadoura (Wayne Caffarel), also of Waycross; several nieces, nephews and other relatives

Visitation will be held this evening at Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta, starting at 6.

A service will be held Friday morning at The Chapel at Greenlawn Mausoleum Chapel at 11 o’clock with Bishop Raymond Willis and the Rev. Hilton Morgan officiating.

Honorary pallbearers are the caring staff of the Okefenokee EMS. They are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:30 Friday morning.

Military honors will be given by the United States Navy.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta, Georgia.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Marian Cole Ganas

A funeral for Marian Cole Ganas was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lee Ramsey, the Rev. Trent Long and Ted Wade officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Bechiom, Brandon Cochran, Gerrett Ganas, Jordan Ganas, Sammy Ganas and Stephen Harvell.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.