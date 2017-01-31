Three Slightly Hurt As Car, Truck Collide

Three people were slightly injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Carswell Avenue and Tebeau Street but only two of them required transport for medical attention, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

The driver of a Honda Accord, Wealthy Wesley, 63, of Waycross, and a passenger in the car, whose name was not listed on the report, were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following the 4:47 p.m. accident, said Cox. The other driver, Timothy Barber, 52, of Waycross, complained of pain but refused transport, Cox said.

Driving a 1997 Accord, Wesley was eastbound on Carswell, attempting to make a left turn onto Tebeau Street. Cox said Barber, driving a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck, was westbound on Carswell Avenue in the inside lane. As Barber was passing through the intersection, Wesley turned left and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Both vehicles had extensive damage, Cox said.

Wesley was cited for no proof of insurance, Cox said.

Officer Chase DeLoach was in charge of the investigation.