Three People Are Arrested On Drug Charges By Ware Deputies After Traffic Stop

A traffic stop on the Manor-Millwood Road Wednesday evening resulted in the arrests of three people on a variety of drug charges, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The driver, James Ivey Oliver, 48, of Peagler Crossing, and two passengers, Rhonda Michelle James, 39, of Peagler Crossing, and Zelphia Marie Murray, 45, of the 6600 block of the Valdosta Highway, were all taken into custody by Drug Detective Blake Lewis and Drug Detective James Cox.

Oliver is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and failure to maintain a lane, said Royal.

James is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects, said Royal.

Murray is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects, the sheriff said.

Detectives Lewis and Cox attempted to stop a 2003 Buick Sentry on Manor Millwood Road about 6:14 p.m. but the car continued to go forward. After a few minutes, the driver stopped. Royal said that as the detectives stepped out of their patrol cars, the driver began to move again.

He finally came to a stop and the three were ordered out of the vehicle, said Royal.

A search of the vehicle turned up some methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia used to ingest narcotics, said Royal.

After James and Murray were transported to the Ware County jail, a deputy found in the back seat of the patrol car a bag of marijuana.

All three were being held in the Ware County jail.