Three Jailed As Drugs Found In Home Where Young Children Live

Three people were arrested Tuesday on drug charges and for contributing to the deprivation of minor children after lawmen executed a search warrant at a Brunel Street home, said Waycross Police Detective Capt. Benji Hersey.

Gene Nelson Goodman Jr., 37, Tiffany Herrin, 30, residents of the house on Brunel, and Matthew Lumpkin, 21, of Blackshear, were each taken into custody, said Hersey.

Hersey said lawmen executed a search warrant at the 600 block of Brunel Street at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday. Inside the home, lawmen found marijuana, tramadol, hydrocodone, methamphetamine, all packaged for distribution, digital scales and several other pills.

“The conditions inside the home led to the deprivation charges as there were several children living there,” said Hersey.

The children were turned over to other family members, Hersey said.

Goodman is charged with contributing to the deprivation of a minor, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, said Hersey. He was also charged on two outstanding warrants with sales of methamphetamine to an undercover operative on June 30 and sale of a Schedule IV drug to an undercover operative on July 19, Hersey said.

Herrin is charged with contributing to the deprivation of a minor, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, said Hersey.

Lumpkin is charged with possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, said Hersey.

All three were being held in the Ware County jail.