THREE INJURED IN WRECK

Three people were injured Thursday in a three-vehicle crash on State Street at its intersection with Waring Street, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt. Two drivers, Kevin Parten Hue, age unavailable, of Waycross, and Zoila Amador, 40, of Blackshear, as well as a passenger in the Hue vehicle, Stormy Parten, 45, of Waycross, were all taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross for treatment of unspecified injuries. Amador, driving a 2002 Toyota Sequoia, was stopped at a stop sign on Waring Street, facing west, then entered State Street into the path of the Hue vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Titan pickup truck headed south on State Street. Hue’s truck hit the front passenger side of the Amador vehicle, then spun and struck a Hyundai Sonata driven by Sheniqwa Goodman, 33, of Waycross. The Hue truck then slammed into a power pole. All three vehicles had significant damage, Skerratt said. Goodman had no complaint of injury. Trooper Sherman McClain investigated the 6:54 a.m. accident with assistance from Ware County deputies who handled traffic issues.

