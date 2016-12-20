Three Hurt As SUV Flips Off Highway

Three people were injured in a single-vehicle accident on Jamestown Road just north of Beulah Church Road Sunday, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Breanna Lee Holder, 22, of Lynell Lane, complained of neck and back pain and was transported by Ware County EMS to Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross for treatment, Royal said.

The sheriff said a 6-year-old girl, Alyssa Scurry, was transported as well. A 27-year-old man, Eric Milligan, complained of injury but refused treatment.

A two-year-old girl, Kenzlie Young was not injured, Royal said.

Holder was driving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Jamestown Road. When she was just beyond Beulah Church Road, Royal said, Holder told investigators she was distracted by a child and looked away from the road. Royal said that she felt the SUV leave the pavement at that point and attempted to correct. He said she lost control and the SUV struck a power pole. The vehicle went airborne and hit a pine tree, coming to rest on its passenger side in a ditch, Royal said.

Extensive damage was done to the Jeep, Royal said.

Cpl. Ethan Murray investigated the accident.