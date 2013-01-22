Three Families Are Displaced By Apartment Building Blaze

Three families were displaced Tuesday when a fire damaged an apartment building at 311 Forest Ave. just before noon, said Waycross Fire Chief David Eddins.

Firefighters were dispatched to the complex at 11:48 a.m. Eddins said one of the families discovered the fire and were able to get all of the family members from all three families out of the building. Nobody was injured.

“We yet do not know the cause of the fire,” said Eddins. “There were three families living there and one of the residents noticed a fire downstairs and began getting everybody out.”

Eddins said that, with temperatures dropping and the threat of freezing rain and snow, the American Red Cross quickly arrived and worked to help place the three families in a local motel.

“The fire was mainly downstairs but it also worked it way up into a rear stairwell and it damaged a couple of the apartments,” said Eddins. “With everything that has happened (cold weather) the crews have not been able to finish the report.”

The fire was contained to the first floor area except for the extended rear stairwell, Eddins said.

“The whole building had smoke damage,” said Eddins.

The owner of the complex is Mohammadi Masound, who lives in California. The complex is managed by Cobblestone Realty.

Waycross Fire Capt. Roger Smith was in charge of the fire units.