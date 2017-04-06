Three Are Arrested In Meth Probe

Three people were arrested Tuesday around 10 p.m. when they were caught up in an ongoing undercover drug investigation, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Donna Bazemore, 44, of Austin Avenue, Pearson, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal attempt to purchase methamphetamine, use of a communcation device during a felony, possession of cocaine and Schedule IV drug, said Skerratt.

Chad Justin Williams, 37, of Scott’s Landing, Hilliard, Fla., is charged with possession of methamphetamine and use of a communication device during a felony, with additional charges pending, said Skerratt.

Jarred Daniel Wampler, 37, of Broxton, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV drug with additional charges pending, said Skerratt.

“They were taken into custody in the 1700 block of the South Georgia Parkway,” said Skerratt. “Sgt. Robert Weiss and Deputy James Cox were conducting an undercover operation when these three, believing they were about to purchase methamphetamine, showed up to make the buy.”

The three already were in possession of narcotics when they were taken into custody, Skerratt said.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed on all three, Skerratt said. They were being held in the Ware County jail.