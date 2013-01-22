Third Man Arrested For Murder Of Woman

A third man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old Waycross woman on June 28 in the 300 block of Garlington Avenue has been arrested and charged with her murder, according to Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Walter Frazier Cobb Jr., 21, was taken into custody late Saturday in Savannah by U.S. Marshals, said Royal.

Two Ware County deputies drove to Savannah Sunday and brought him back to the Waycross Police Department, said Royal.

He was then transported to the Ware County jail where he was booked on eight charges including murder, aggravated assault with a gun, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cruelty to children in the first degree, discharging a firearm on or near a street, violation of probation (outstanding probation warrant for possession with intent to distribute marijuana in July 2017), violation of probation (original charge burglary first degree 2015), said Royal.

Crystal McBride was shot and killed on Thursday, June 28, the Waycross Police reported.

McBride was the mother of four children, a 5-year-old, a 2-year-old, a 1-year-old, and a 7-month-old baby, said police.

Two others, Jarell Sharee Gibson, 31, and Javontae Rashonne Munford, 23, have already been arrested in connection with the murder and are being held in the Ware County jail.

McBride was found shot in the 300 block of Garlington Avenue just before 11 p.m. on June 28 and was taken to Memorial Satilla Health where she died from the gunshot wound.

Related