Thief Caught On Camera

DOUGLAS — Home security surveillance and a little social network ingenuity led to the arrest of a thief Wednesday as homeowners — refusing to be victimized — armed themselves with modern technology, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Dalton Culbreth, 20, of Douglas, was caught on camera stealing a package containing approximately $200 worth of clothes from the front porch of a the residence, said Wooten.

“The victims took to Facebook, plastering the offender’s image to social media in an attempt to identify him,” said Wooten. “And it didn’t take long.”

Culbreth was “outed” quickly by numerous Facebook users, and Coffee County deputies responded to his home where they located the items taken during the theft, the sheriff said.

Culbreth was not on scene while investigators were there, but he relinquished himself to authorities shortly afterwards, said Wooten.

“Apparently, it’s tough to hide when you’re the most famous person on local social media feeds,” said Wooten.

Culbreth faces one charge of theft by taking in relation to the incident.

Wooten’s report failed to note the location of the residence that was burglarized.

Related