The Father Of Missing Man Is Arrested For Violating Parole; Son Still Missing

The father of a man reported missing on May 29 has been arrested on a parole warrant issued by the Georgia Pardons and Parole Board for failing to report as scheduled, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

James Anthony Wise, 46, of the 1800 block of Osceola Avenue, was taken into custody Sunday and booked into the Ware County jail, said Royal.

Wise was on parole after being released from Rogers State Prison on April 25 of this year. Royal said he was charged with possession of methamphetamine in Ware County in October 2015 and was sentenced to two years in prison on May 9, 2016. He began serving that term in July 2016.

“He remains in jail in Ware County and is waiting for a parole pickup,” said Royal.

Wise is the father of Austin James Wise, 24, who was reported missing from the 3900 block of Griffin Road on May 29. The younger Wise remains the subject of a search. He has not been heard from by family or friends since he went missing at around 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 28.

Wise is 5-foot-5, 115 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Royal said it was reported that Wise’s absence from his residence when a family member went there to pick him up as had been arranged and he wasn’t there.

“When the family member arrived, Mr. Wise was gone,” said Royal.

Like his father, the missing man is a parolee too, the sheriff said. And he has missed appointments with his parole officer since May 28.

“Austin James Wise is currently on parole and has not reported as scheduled,” Royal said. “An active parole warrant was recently issued by the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole. The whereabouts and safety of the younger Wise remain the greatest concern for us.”

Since Wise disappeared, an aerial search by helicopter by Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division and sheriff’s detectives has been conducted of the area where Wise was last seen. Additionally, Royal said, sheriff’s office staff have searched the woods near his home on foot and with all-terrain vehicles.

“Detectives have conducted numerous interviews with witnesses and family members, and they are continuing to follow every lead available,” said Royal. “Lie detector tests have been administered to several individuals that last had known contact with Wise. All of these individuals have been cleared from the investigation at this time.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been providing assistance as needed with this case.

Royal asks that anyone with information concerning the missing man to contact the Ware County Sheriff’s Office (Criminal Investigation Division) office at 287-4327 or the Ware County Dispatch Center at 287-4335.