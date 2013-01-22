The Candidates For Queen Of ‘Mom Prom’

Ladies who are age 18 and up and have never experienced the excitement of attending a prom are encouraged to make plans to attend the first ever Mom Prom in Waycross March 2 at the C.C. McCray Waycross City Auditorium, said a a promoter.

Four Mom Prom queen contestants will be announced shortly and everyone may vote for $1 for the queen of their choice.

Candidates are Toni Nelson, Marilyn Conley, Pam Taylor and Renae Sellers.

“The prom will benefit Bethesda Recovery in Waycross, a residential addiction treatment center for women. Bethesda has been in operation for 20 years and is faith-based,” according to its founder Cathy Sweat.

She and prom coordinator Susan Hohenstein thank all volunteers who have been working hard in planning the prom. This year Bethesda Recovery will benefit from the prom proceeds, with future plans for a teen center to be built. Next year another charity will benefit from the prom.

Any one of these ladies would make a great queen, said a spokesman.

•Marilyn Conley moved to Waycross to begin a new life eight years ago. She soon married Neil Conley and joined New Life Assembly of God Church.

She is a certified life coach and leader of a recovery group she started at her church. She coaches women and men to find recovery for themselves. She is a person in long term recovery and displays her recovery wherever she goes.

She has two daughters. She is a full time salesperson at Ashley Furniture Store in Waycross.

•Toni Nelson is currently employed by Southeast Health District as the Public Information Officer/Risk Communicator. She was formerly employed at the hospital for the past 25 years.

She graduated from Pierce County High School and is an alumni of Okefenokee Technical College. She earned her bachelor degree in business administration (BBA) from Kennedy-Western University.

Nelson serves on several boards in the community such as the Waycross-Ware County Chamber of Commerce executive board, and vice-chair of Coastal Pines Technical College board of directors.

She is married to Alvin D. Nelson and is the mother of two beautiful daughters. She enjoys working in her church, Greater Mount Zion A.M.E.

•Renae Sellers, evangelist, is married to Samuel Sellers and serves alongside him at The Upper Room Outreach Ministries, Inc. She is employed part time by Unison Behavioral Health. She also is the founder, president and lead instructor of Victorious Living Bible Institute.

Sellers loves helping others and serves through many ministries and community organizations.

She is a graduate of Pierce County High School, Liberty University, Practical Christianity Institute of Evangelism and Liberty University Baptist Theological Seminary.

She is pursuing her doctorate in Christian Education.

•Pam Taylor was born and raised in Waycross. She graduated from Ware County High School and the University of Georgia College of Education.

She is the mother of a son and daughter and Nana to two of the cutest little boys you will ever see. She is very active in her community and has held leadership roles for Waycross-Ware County Chamber of Commerce, Waycross Mainstreet, Rotary Club, Rebuilding Together, United Way and many more.

Taylor is a 1998 graduate of Waycross Leadership (“best class ever”). A member of Central Baptist Church, she said she is excited to be a part of Mom Prom to benefit Bethesda Recovery.

For more information and for tickets, call 283-8580.