The Bunn Building Historical Waycross Edifice Since 1912

The Bunn Building, located at 513 Elizabeth St., has been a major part of downtown Waycross for more than a century.

The five-story building was constructed in 1912 and is the earliest known example of a “fire proof” reinforced concrete constructed building in the area. It originally housed a moving picture cinema, a drug store, National Five and Dime Store, and other businesses throughout the years.

The URP is an Urban Redevelopment Plan that the South Georgia Regional Commission extended into the downtown area so that the owners could apply for Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

The URP can be added with the newly funded Rural Zone Area of downtown which includes the Bunn Building. The Rural Zone program targets rural downtown areas that have been adversely impacted by local economic conditions by creating Rural Zones and offering economic development incentives.

Examples of these incentives are Job Tax Credit, Investment Credit and Rehabilitation Credit.

Anyone who is an owner of an historic building downtown or would like to become an owner and seek more information about these incentives, contact Peggy Grady 287-2969 or pgrady@waycrossga.com

Peggy Grady is the director of Waycross Main Street.