Teen Rapper Is Arrested For Assaulting Girlfriend

An 18-year-old man who is accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a Memorial Drive motel Saturday afternoon and kidnapping her is a rapper known as “NBA YoungBoy.”

Kentrell Gaulden, 18, of Waycross, a rapper of some repute, threw the woman into an SUV and drove away, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey. He was captured by lawmen in Tallahassee, Fla., Hersey said, and is now in the Ware County jail.

Waycross police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Memorial Drive where a fight was taking place about 1:54 p.m. Saturday. Police said that motel surveillance video showed Gaulden choking a woman, throwing her to the ground and then dragging her to a vehicle before driving away with her.

“A video showed a black male and a black female fighting in the hallway,” said Hersey. “After he slammed her to the ground, causing a visible injury, he dragged her back into the hotel room. Moments later, she was seen being carried by the neck out of the room and being placed into an SUV.”

A TV entertainment news show has reported the incident, posting a video of the violence on air and on its website.

The TV reporter said that a hotel guest heard the commotion and called the front desk. The clerk then alerted police.

“We’re told on top of the disturbing video … cops found blood in their room,” the reporter said. “YoungBoy got busted later that night after law enforcement came into contact with his tour bus.”

The TV personality also reported that the alleged female victim had taken to social media to deny the encounter was anything but playful roughhousing by the couple.