Teen Is In Jail After A Man Is Shot, Killed

A Waycross man was shot and killed in the Garlington Heights apartment complex district late Tuesday and a local teenager is behind bars, charged with his murder, said Waycross Police Chief Tony Tanner.

Brandon R. Foster, 34, of Waycross, was identified by Tanner as the man killed.

Kiervon A. Hooks, 19, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, has been arrested and charged with Tuesday night’s fatal shooting, said Tanner.

The chief said much is still yet to be learned regarding the shooting, including why the teen pulled the trigger.

“At 11:02 p.m., the Waycross Police Department responded to a 911 call in reference to possible gunfire and a man being shot in the 300 block of Garlington Avenue,” said Tanner. “Our officers responded and found a man who had been shot lying on the ground on the side of a building.”

Ware County Emergency Medical Service and the Waycross Fire Department responded to the scene and rendered aid to the victim, Tanner said, who they quickly determined to be in serious condition from a gunshot.

“Mr. Foster was transported to Memorial Satilla Health where he died from his wounds at approximately 11:50 p.m.,” said Tanner.

Tanner said that leads in the early investigation into the shooting led the detective’s unit to a suspect in the murder.

“Waycross Police Department detectives developed information which further led to the arrest of Mr. Hooks, a 19-year-old who resides in the 500 block of Walnut Street,” Tanner said.

Hooks was taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault in the case.

Tanner would not speculate on a motive in the shooting nor would he say if the two men were related or acquaintances.

“Our investigation is continuing and we will have nothing further at this time,” said Tanner.