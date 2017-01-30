Tamara Road House, Contents Lost To Fire

Two former Ware County school teachers escaped a fire at their home in the 2000 block of Tamara Road Saturday without injury, but the entire house and all its contents were casualties of the blaze, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The fire was reported at 5:54 a.m. Saturday when a neighbor awoke to a noise that she thought was a gunshot and called 911. Royal said there were guns and ammunition in the house, which accounted for loud popping sounds as flames reached them.

Resident Dan Fales told Ware County Deputy Tony Yeomans that he awoke and discovered that the house was in flames, then struggled to get his wife, Helen, out through a bathroom window, Royal said.

“The fire apparently started in the middle of the house and Mr. Fales said the house quickly filled with smoke,” Royal said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, he said.

Also damaged by the flames were a 1994 Ford Mustang convertible and a 2000 Toyota Solara.

“When Deputy Yeomans arrived, one entire end of the house was engulfed in flames,” Royal said. “He got there and talked with Mr. Fales who assured that everyone was outside. Thankfully no one was injured.”

Ware County Fire Department personnel responded and extinguished the flames, Royal said.

He said the house is a total loss.