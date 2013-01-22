Tables Turned On Rifleman

A man who broke in on a card game in a shed in the 1000 block of Morton Avenue armed with a rifle early Monday was shot by an intended victim, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Jeffrey Maxwell, 22, of Walnut Street, entered the shed at 3:15 a.m. and put a rifle to his shoulder to fire at the seven card players. But one of the intended victims overpowered Maxwell, took the rifle from him and chased him through a yard, firing his own rifle at him. Hersey said. The gunfire from the rifle missed its target, but the man pulled out his handgun and shot Maxwell, said Hersey.

Though Maxwell was wounded he managed to run away. He was later found by Waycross police hiding under a house in the 600 block of Senate Street and taken into custody, Hersey said. Maxwell was taken to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment, Hersey said.

He was charged with seven counts of criminal intent to commit armed robbery, seven counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal trespass, Hersey said.