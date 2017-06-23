SUV Runs Off Albany Avenue And Into House; Two Injured

A woman in a house on Albany Avenue and the driver of a sport utility vehicle were injured Thursday afternoon when the SUV slammed into the house, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The woman, Abbie Josephine Turner, 83, complained of chest, leg and shoulder pain and was taken to Memorial Satilla Health for evaluation and treatment. Royal said she was in an adjacent room and was injured by debris and by a wall collapse.

“It’s just by the grace of God the woman in the house was not in the living room,” said Royal. “We are blessed that she was not hurt worse.”

Leslie Marie Spires, 36, of Waycross, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, was eastbound on Albany Avenue when her vehicle jerked as if she had run over something, Royal said. She lost control of the vehicle and it left the road, traveled through a ditch and slammed into the living room of a house at 2877 Albany Ave, said Royal.

Spires was also taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, Royal said.

The front end of the vehicle penetrated the house and was inside the living room when investigators and first responders arrived, Royal said.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Sherman McClain investigated the 4:02 p.m. accident, assisted by Ware County Deputy Brad Pittman and fire and rescue officials.

Ware County Fire Department rescue personnel were dispatched to the house at 2877 Albany Ave. at 4:02 p.m. They were on the scene by 4:06 p.m. with Lt. Andrew McCarthy in charge of the fire units. Firefighters were able to leave the scene by 5:34 p.m.