SUV Rolls; Man Is Hurt

Daniel Lowe, 25, was taken by Pierce County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross for treatment of unspecified injuries, said Thrift, following the 3:51 p.m. single-vehicle accident.

Driving a 1992 GMC Jimmy, Lowe was headed south on Hacklebarney Road when he entered a left-hand curve, Thrift said.

He said the vehicle skidded off the west shoulder and traveled 481 feet. Lowe over-corrected the steering, causing the vehicle to overturn for 156 feet, Thrift said, and the vehicle came to rest partially in the roadway facing northeast.

Trooper Josh Taylor investigated the crash. Charges are pending, Thrift said.