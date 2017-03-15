Suspect Jailed In An Exploitation Case

A woman was arrested Tuesday for financial transaction fraud and exploitation of the elderly after Adult Protective Services reported suspicious activity with the account of an 82-year-old woman, said Ware County Sheriff’s Detective Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Sybil Douglas Moore, 43, of the 2500 block of Ambrose Road, was booked into the Ware County jail.

“Detective Missy Thrift took the initial report of possible exploitation in the 2500 block of Seminole Trail,” said Skerratt. “Detective Freddy Henderson followed up with the investigation and made the arrest. The victim said she had not given permission for the woman to use her account. We determined that several checks had been written to Moore totaling thousands of dollars.”

Skerratt said Moore has assisted with caring for the 82-year-old woman.