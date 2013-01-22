Suspect Is Arrested

Reginald Recardo Powell was booked into the Coffee County jail on charges that include aggravated assault, said Wooten.

Coffee County deputies were dispatched to Coffee Regional Medical Center on Dec. 2 in reference to a male victim who had sustained gunshot wounds, said Wooten. The victim said he had been shot by an unknown person.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to identify Powell as the assailant.

Powell was apprehended Thursday by Coffee County sheriff’s detectives and officers with the Douglas Police Department, said Wooten.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and is currently incarcerated at the Coffee County jail.

The severity or other characteristics of the victim’s wounds were not divulged, nor was a motive.