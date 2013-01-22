Suspect In Pearson Double Murder Has Been Arrested

Atkinson County Sheriff David Moore said, Keith Lamar Oliver, 26, of Pearson, has been arrested and charged with murder in the Feb. 10 deaths of Willie J. Oliver and Jerome Nixon, Moore said. On Feb. 10, a citizen neighbor called the Pearson Police Department to report that two bodies were located at 371 W. Allen Ave. in Pearson, said Moore. Officers found both the bodies of Oliver, 72, and Nixon, 62, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Moore said Keith Oliver faces a long list of charges including two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Agents with the GBI and Thomas County deputies located Keith Oliver in Thomasville and took him into custody on Tuesday. He was being held in the Thomas County jail until court proceedings can be scheduled. Moore said the case remains active and ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact Pearson police at 422-7411 or the GBI at 389-4103. “Hopefully the family will get some closure and some much needed safer feelings for the victim’s family and the community as a whole,” said Moore.