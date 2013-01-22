Suspect ID’d By His Prints

An arrest was made Tuesday in connection with a burglary at a business in the 2200 block of the Brunswick Highway on Sept. 14 when a substantial amount of money was stolen, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neal Skerratt.

Michael Anthony Bennett, 60, of the 1900 block of McClure Street in Waycross, was taken into custody Tuesday after fingerprints found at the scene of the crime were matched to him through the State Crime Lab, said Skerratt.

“Detective Scott Manning lifted prints at the scene and were matched to Bennett,” said Skerratt. “He was interviewed yesterday and was taken into custody.”

Bennett is formally charged with burglary. Skerratt said he was to have his first appearance this morning.