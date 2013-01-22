Suspect Chooses ‘Wrong’ Alias

BLACKSHEAR — A Patterson man wanted on an outstanding warrant tried to take the easy way out Saturday by providing Blackshear police with a fake name but was stunned to find out the person with the name he gave was also wanted on an outstanding warrant, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Marvin Anthony Thornton, 25, was going to be arrested either way, said Wright.

He was taken into custody after being pulled over for weaving on the road, Wright said. Thornton was charged with obstruction of an officer, giving a false name, failure to maintain a lane, driving with a suspended license and was also wanted on a warrant in Lowndes County, said Wright. The warrant was only executable by Lowndes County officers, said Wright.

“Sgt. Charlie Wichman stopped the vehicle on U.S. 84 at Bowen Road for failure to maintain a lane,” said Wright. “When he spoke to the driver, he learned he had no driver’s license and gave the officer a false name and a date of birth on one of his relatives. When he heard the dispatcher say there was a warrant for the false name, he ran on foot.”

Wright said Wichman and Officer Joey Daniels caught up to Thornton and took him into custody.

He was booked into the Pierce County jail about 3 p.m. Saturday.