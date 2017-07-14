Suspect Arrested For July 4 Coffee Co. Robbery

DOUGLAS — Coffee County detectives arrested a Douglas man responsible for an Independence Day armed robbery at a local convenience store, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Jacob Allen Hopwood, 19, was being held in the Coffee County jail charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, said Wooten.

A white male entered Aden’s Minit Market on U.S. Highway 221 North around 10 p.m. on July 4, brandished a firearm and fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, said Wooten.

Coffee County authorities, along with K-9 Units from Ware State Prison and Georgia State Patrol officials, responded to the scene, but were unable to locate the suspect at the time.

Further investigation by Coffee County sheriff’s detectives led to the arrest of Hopwood.

Wooten said Hopwood was already serving a probation sentence for similar charges in Florida.