Get the news just how you want it!

Life gets a little crazy, so at the Waycross Journal-Herald we try and make life a little easier.

Get the news how you want it. Spend an evening going through from page to page with a home delivered newspaper or get it on any mobile device such as; an iPad, phone, tablet our laptop you have internet connectivity with at your convenience, or do both. The choice is yours.

$11.50 a month – Home delivery

$10.50 a month – Online only

$14.50 a month – For the best of both worlds

Contact us today:

THE MAIN WJHnews NUMBER is 912.283.2244

Talk to Debbie Rowell | ext. 102 circulation@wjhnews.com