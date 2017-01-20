Stormy Weekend Could Be Ahead

A strong storm system is expected to move across the southeastern portion of the nation this weekend and will likely bring heavy rains, strong winds, severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes to the area.

Ware County Emergency Management Agency director Jonathan Daniell said that beginning Saturday and into Saturday night, there is a marginal (isolated) risk for severe storms, mainly across southeast Georgia and inland north Florida.

“The best chances are late Saturday night with possible damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes,” Daniell said. “Then Sunday and into Sunday evening, there is an enhanced risk of severe storms expected area-wide, shifting into northeast Florida during the afternoon and evening hours.”

Daniell said winds of 60 to 80 mph can be anticipated with large hail and a chance for tornadoes, the risk ending late Sunday night.

“Widespread amount of 1 to 3 inches of rain can be expected with some localized temporary flooding problems possible,” said Daniell.

He noted that this weekend is not a good time to be on the water as small craft advisories are expected to be necessary as early as Saturday night and to continue into early next week. Gale force winds accompanying severe storms are forecast throughout the weekend.

Daniell encourages everyone to stay tuned to weather stations for updates and immediate emergency situations. If tornado warnings are issued, he urges everyone to take cover immediately in the lowest level of the building away from windows.

Anyone who experiences damaging weather conditions is urged to call 911 and report those damages, he said.