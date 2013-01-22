Store Robber Is Identified

BLACKSHEAR — The Flash Foods store at Five Points was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money early today by a white man who entered the store in the pretense of making a purchase, said Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

The good news, said Wright, is that police have made a positive ID of the suspect and that an arrest is anticipated.

At about 2:50 a.m. today, the man entered the store and walked to the soft drink cooler, Wright said. The chief said he chose a soft drink, then approached the checkout counter, presumably to purchase the beverage.

Wright said the man, instead, informed the store clerk on duty that he had a gun in his pocket and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk did not see a gun but clearly believed the man was armed, Wright said.

“He threatened to shoot the clerk if he did not hand over the money,” said Wright.

He said that the clerk complied. Wright said the man then left the store with an undetermined amount of money.

The clerk was not hurt, Wright said.

“Through the store’s video surveillance, we were able to identify the man and have secured a warrant for his arrest,” Wright said. “We hope to have him in jail some time this afternoon.”