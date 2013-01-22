Store Bandit Jailed

BLACKSHEAR — A man who robbed a Flash Foods store at Five Points here early Monday morning has been captured, according to Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright.

Jason Dwight Herrin, 45, of Blackshear, was arrested in Coffee County Monday and booked into the Pierce County jail on armed robbery charges, said Wright.

“We arrested him in Coffee County about 5:30 yesterday afternoon,” said Wright. “We didn’t have any problem with him.”

(It was Coffee lawmen who made the arrest and precise details about the collar were not divulged.)

Wright said Herrin is “facing 30 years in prison now” for a robbery that netted him $120, money from the convenience store cash register.

Herrin was identified through store video surveillance, Wright said.

Just before 3 a.m. Monday, Wright said, Herrin entered the store and chose a soft drink, taking it to the counter as if he was about to pay for it.

Wright said he told the clerk that he had a gun in his pocket and demanded money from the cash register.

“He threatened to shoot the clerk if he did not hand over the money,” said Wright.

The clerk was not hurt, Wright said, and he did not actually see a gun.

Herrin was in the Pierce County jail.

