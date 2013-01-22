Stolen Truck Wrecked; Driver Vanishes

A stolen pickup truck that had yet to be reported as missing was demolished Monday in a crash on Jamestown Road near Cason Road, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

When Deputy James Aldridge arrived at the scene of the crash at 9:54 a.m., the driver was nowhere to be found, said Skerratt. He said a search of the area was conducted and it turned up no sign of the driver.

“It appeared he was driving south on Jamestown Road when he started rounding a curve and lost control,” said Skerratt. “The truck entered a ditch and spun 180 degrees and rolled over onto its roof with all four tires in the air.”

Skerratt said judging by the extensive damage to the truck, any occupant would likely have incurred at least a minor injury.

“Eight hours later or so, about 6 p.m., the owner of the truck, a 2000 red Dodge Ram, reported the truck as stolen,” said Skerratt. The theft occurred in the 900 block of George Street.

The case and the accident are under investigation by Ware County deputies, Skerratt said.

