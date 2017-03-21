Stolen ATV Appears For Sale On Facebook; Men Arrested

DOUGLAS — Coffee County investigators have arrested two men in an ongoing burglary investigation after a stolen ATV appeared for sale on Facebook, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

James Logan, 24, of Alma, and Brandon Hersey, 30, of Douglas, have each been charged with first degree burglary, said Wooten, adding that Logan was also charged with two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

Detectives learned that a Polaris Ranger was being sold on the popular social media site and were able to contact the publisher of the post at his residence. Wooten said it was confirmed the ATV was the one stolen in the burglary that was reported in February and that it had been sold by James Logan, 24, of Alma.

Officers found Logan at a residence just across the Coffee line in Bacon County and found several other items believed to have been stolen in the burglary, said Wooten.

The case remains under investigation. Wooten asks that anyone with information that could assist investigators contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 384-4227 or the TIPS line at 383-8477.