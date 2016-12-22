Stacy Tyle Lee Charged With Fraud

ALMA — The Alma Police Department arrested an Alma man Wednesday and charged him with financial transaction card fraud, said Chief Michael Leslie. Stacy Tyle Lee, 49, of Alma, is charged with four counts of financial transaction card fraud, said Leslie. “Prior to his arrest, Lee found a debit card in the Bacon County Hospital parking lot,” said Leslie. “Lee later used the card on four separate occasions for personal gain.” He was being held in the Bacon County jail Thursday. It was not known whether Lee has had a first appearance hearing before a magistrate.