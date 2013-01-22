Stabbed At Mt. Pleasant Road House, Man Flags Down Cop

A Waycross man is hospitalized with several stab wounds and his assailant is being sought by Ware County deputies after an overnight incident just east of town, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment following the 1:30 a.m. attack, said Royal. He staggered down Mt. Pleasant Road after being stabbed at a house there, Royal said. He managed to make his way to City Boulevard and flagged down a city police officer on patrol.

Working in concert, city and county lawmen were able to determine the stabbing took place at a residence in the 1800 block of Mt. Pleasant Road in the county’s jurisdiction. Royal said deputies obtained a search warrant for the house.

Deputies entered the residence and found blood at the spot where the man was stabbed, Royal said. He said they also found a quantity of methamphetamine, hypodermic needles and a smoking pipe used to ingest drugs, said Royal.

The owner of the house, John Mitchell Alderman, 57, was arrested and charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, said Royal.

“We are now looking for Mackenzie Dwayne Rustin, 27, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, black hair and brown eyes,” said Royal. “His last known address was in Nahunta but he had been at the Mt. Pleasant house for about six days. He is wanted for aggravated assault and on an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear at State Court on drug charges.”

The investigation is continuing, said Royal.