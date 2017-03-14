Spike Strips End Pursuit

DOUGLAS — A man who led Coffee County deputies on a high speed chase exceeding speeds of 100 mph Saturday is in the Coffee County Jail facing multiple charges, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Mora Road near its intersection with Georgia Highway 135 following a complaint that the occupants had exposed themselves publicly on the side of the road several minutes earlier, said Wooten. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Marcus Tyler Kirby, 22, of Adel, drove off and fled at high speed as deputies were attempting to verify his identity.

Kirby led the authorities on a chase throughout the Mora and Bridgetown areas before running over spike strips deployed by deputies at the intersection of Georgia Highway 158 and Hebron Church Road, said Wooten. Deputies using their patrol units to “blockade” the vehicle at that point and the driver voluntarily stopped.

Kirby told deputies he had fled because his driver’s license was suspended and he did not want to go to jail, Wooten said. He now faces multiple charges including fleeing, reckless driving, giving false information to law enforcement and numerous traffic violations, the sheriff said.