Speeding Car Strikes Alma Church; Man Turns Himself In 2 Days Later

ALMA — A police pursuit ended when the offending driver, an Alma man, jumped from the moving car which struck a church building, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

Cleavanta Jarrideau, 25, got away on foot but turned himself in Friday at the Alma Police Department, two days after police tried to stop him for speeding through a school zone, thus initiating the chase, Leslie said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Alma Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit was monitoring traffic in the school zone at Bacon County Elementary when an officer observed a BMW traveling almost twice the posted speed limit, said Leslie.

“The driver led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit before crossing Georgia Highway 32 (E. 16th Street) and driving the vehicle into the Spiritual Body Church located on E. 16th Street,” said Leslie. “The driver actually jumped out of the vehicle while the vehicle was moving, causing the vehicle to strike the church. Damage to Spiritual Body Church was minimal.”

Two days later, Jarrideau turned himself in to law enforcement, Leslie said.

Jarrideau has been charged with speeding, a seatbelt violation, fleeing and attempting to elude, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, said Leslie.

He was being held in the Bacon County jail.

