Sonia Burke Murder Trial Nears

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will begin selecting a jury Monday for the trial of Sonia Burke, who is charged with murder in the May 2016 shooting death of her husband, Jimmie Burke.

Chief Superior Court Judge Dwayne Gillis will preside over the trial which is anticipated to begin Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place at the couple’s Bay Street home following a domestic quarrel, according to police reports.

Sonia Burke, the defendant, and Jimmie Burke had married in 2014.

According to the police report of the incident, Sonia Burke called 911 and reported she was having difficulty breathing. When EMTs arrive, she pointed them to a locked room where they found Burke’s body lying on a bed. Gunshot wounds were evident, the report indicated.

Sonia Burke was taken to the local hospital emergency room to be examined prior to being booked into the Ware County jail on a murder charge.

Sonia Burke has been free on $50,000 bond while awaiting trial.

Jimmie Burke, 68, a newspaper publisher who had been in jail for public corruption in Florida some years ago when he served as a Florida state legislator, died of multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Records indicate he was accused of taking bribes decades ago when he lived in Miami, however after he returned to live in Waycross in recent years, Burke was a community activist do-gooder who volunteered for a variety of worthy and charitable causes.

District Attorney George Barnhill said that if jury selection goes according to plan Monday, the trial should begin Tuesday with a number of witnesses set to testify.