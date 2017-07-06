Small Fire At BioMass

Ware County Fire Department personnel responded to two calls for assistance Wednesday, one at Georgia Biomass, 3131 Brown Drive, and the other to a stove fire at 5609 Hubbard Lane, said Capt. Joe McPhaul.

Firefighters responded to “a very small fire” at Georgia Biomass at 11:08 a.m. and arrived at 11:12 with four pieces of apparatus and 11 personnel, said McPhaul.

“There was no damage. Their water system caught the fire and put it out quickly,” said McPhaul.

Nobody was injured and firefighters were able to leave the scene at 1:13 p.m.

The Hubbard Lane call was received at 5:25 p.m. McPhaul said an oven caught fire and the woman grabbed an extinguisher to put out the blaze. Firefighters, who responded with two personnel and one piece of equipment, removed smoke from the house and cleared the scene at 7:56 p.m.

Nobody was injured.