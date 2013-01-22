Skywarn Storm Spotter Class

At Ware County Public Safety Administration Facility, 3395 Harris Road.

The course teaches one how to recognize encroaching severe weather such as tornadoes, flooding, dangerous winds, lightning, severe thunderstorms and the like. The instructor will touch on how the weather service provides vital information during wildfires.

“This is a great informative class on severe weather and is great for dispatchers, EMS, fire, law enforcement, EMA and local citizens,” said Perry Blackburn. “The class is also great for amateur radio operators and anyone that works outside in the community, such as utility workers and postal service employees.”

Meteorologist Angela Enyedi of the National Weather Service will be the instructor.

There is no charge for the training but space is limited.

To register, send an e-mail to pblackburn@warecounty.com or phone 287-4394.