Six Hurt In Tuesday Afternoon Collision At Aycock-U.S. 82

Six people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a driver made a left turn off Aycock Road onto the South Georgia Parkway (U.S. 82) and drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Both drivers, Candace Hiott, 31, of Waycross, and Christen Carter Sweat, 26, of Waycross, along with three underage passengers in the Hiott vehicle and one child in the Sweat vehicle, were taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross for examination and treatment of their injuries, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan, Hiott was stopped on Aycock Road at its intersection with the South Georgia Parkway, waiting to head west, said Swinea. Sweat, driving a 2014 Toyota Camry, was eastbound on the South Georgia Parkway approaching the Aycock intersection.

Swinea said a school bus was in the outside eastbound lane, slowing to drop off a child. Hiott then entered the South Georgia Parkway and pulled into the path of the Sweat vehicle, striking it in the left front door area.

After impact, the Hiott vehicle overturned onto its passenger side and continued 34 feet before coming to a stop. Swinea said the Sweat vehicle stopped in the center lane facing north, about five feet from the area of impact.

The school bus was not involved in the crash, Swinea said.

Trooper Merritt Meeks investigated the 3:49 p.m. accident.