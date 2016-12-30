Six Boys Arrested For Shooting Animals

Including the willful shooting and killing of cows, horses and dogs in the Pierce County area, said Pierce County Sheriff Ramsey Bennett.

Brian Lawton Purdom, 17, of Blackshear, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, said Bennett. He is accused of shooting a dog without cause.

Purdom’s twin brother, Brandon Purdom, 17, of Blackshear, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, felony charges, said Bennett. He is accused of shooting a cow on Highway 203, a horse on Horseshoe Road and a dog on Highway 121 North, the sheriff said.

Along with them, lawmen arrested Taten David McBee, 17, of Blackshear, charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals for shooting a cow on Highway 203, Bennett said.

“Over the last month, we have had a rash of livestock and dog shootings in the county,” Bennett said. “Starting Tuesday afternoon, our deputies and investigators got some pretty good information on who the culprits were. And on Wednesday, we arrested six people.”

Bennett said the six were keeping company and riding around the county shooting the animals at night.

The Purdom twins and McBee were booked into the Pierce County jail. The juveniles were turned over to juvenile authorities and were placed under house arrest with ankle monitors, Bennett said.

“Our investigators did a great job and I am really proud of them,” Bennett said.

More arrests or more charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.