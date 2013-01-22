Shots Fired; Threats Made On Ternest Road

One person was arrested on aggravated assault charges Monday after shots were fired from a car loaded with people on Ternest Road, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt. He added that threats were made toward a resident there.

Cody Matthew Demers Jr., 20, of the 800 block of Satilla Circle, Blackshear, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, pointing a gun at a person, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a felony probation warrant already issued for his arrest, said Skerratt.

“About 1:39 p.m., Deputy Jeff Nolan was dispatched to the 1900 block of Ternest Road in reference to a disturbance and the discharging of a firearm,” said Skerratt. “The victim told Nolan that a burgundy car with several occupants stopped at his mailbox and a man inside told him he was going to kill him and put him in the ground near his buried family. As the car sped away, someone in the car (Demers) fired into the air.”

Later, Skerratt said, Deputy Bernard Cooks located the vehicle on Katie Lane and found several occupants. Skerratt said a search of the vehicle turned up a .25-caliber semi-automatic pistol, bullets and a magazine for the firearm.

“At that point, Demers was placed under arrest and charged,” said Skerratt. “He was taken to the Ware County jail.”