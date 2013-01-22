Shooting Suspect Is Arrested In Alma

ALMA — An Alma man wanted for aggravated assault in connection with a shootout in Alma on Dec. 1 and a parole violation was arrested Thursday without incident, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

Glenn Darius Smith, 24, of Alma, was arrested by officers with the Alma Police Department and the United States Marshals Service, said Leslie.

The GBI had previously secured arrest warrants for Smith for aggravated assault stemming from the Dec. 1 incident that occurred in the 600 block of N. Baker Street, said Leslie.

Two persons were injured, one with life-threatening wounds, and a vehicle and house were damaged by bullets. Officers recovered more than 40 spent bullet casings.

Cornelius Lorenzo Perry, Jr., 20, of Alma, was flown to a nearby trauma center with serious injuries resulting from the shootout. His current condition was not addressed.

“Smith is also a person of interest in the earlier morning shooting on that same day,” said Leslie. The other shooting happened on Pope Drive about 2 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Nobody was injured in the earlier shooting; officer found 13 spent casings at that scene.

He was also wanted by the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles for a parole violation in connection with an earlier charge of armed robbery, Leslie said. He had been listed as “armed and dangerous,” the chief said.

The investigation is ongoing.

He was booked into the Bacon County jail.

