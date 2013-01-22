Shooter Is Jailed

DOUGLAS — A 19-year-old Douglas man has been arrested on aggravated assault and firearms charges following a shooting that occurred Sunday in the Oak Park community, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Victor Badillo was arrested on the charges and is being held in the Coffee County jail, said Wooten.

Deputies were dispatched to Coffee Regional Medical Center Sunday in reference to a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, said Wooten.

“The victim, a 26-year-old male, identified the shooter as Victor Badillo,” said Wooten. “He said that Badillo approached him while he was walking in the Oak Park area, got out of his vehicle and shot him. Another witness at the hospital corroborated the victim’s statement.”

Following further investigation into the incident, detectives located and arrested Badillo, charging him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said Wooten.

He remains incarcerated at the Coffee County jail.

