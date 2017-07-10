Sheriff’s Office Arrests Woman On Drug Charges

A search warrant executed at a house in the 500 block of Smith Road about 6:45 a.m. Friday resulted in the arrest of a woman on felony drug charges and the seizure of drugs, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Kelli Nicole Smith, 42, was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of sales of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug (tramadol) and possession of a Schedule IV drug (oxycodone), as well as possession of drug related objects, said Royal.

Ware County detectives and deputies executed the search warrant in conjunction with an undercover operation that dates back to January. Royal said narcotics agents obtained evidence of numerous occasions when the woman had sold methamphetamine from the Smith Road address.

Detectives searching the home Friday found a quantity of tramadol, oxycodone, digital scales and a glass smoking device, said Royal.

The operation was handled by Detective Sgt. Robert Weiss, Detective Freddie Henderson, Detective Missy Thrift, Deputy Zabrae Williams, Deputy Clay Carter and K-9 deputy Paul Carter.

Smith was booked into the Ware County jail where she remained this morning, Royal said.