Shed And Three Motor Vehicles Burn

A shelter behind a residence on Virginia Avenue and three vehicles parked underneath it were destroyed by fire Thursday and a fence nearby was damaged by the flames as well, said a spokesman for the Ware County Fire Department.

Firefighters from Station I in the industrial park and the Georgia Department of Corrections Fire Team were dispatched to 2400 Virginia Avenue at 12:08 p.m. to the fire, the cause of which has not been determined, said Firefighter Santo Nino.

Nino said three motor vehicles parked under the shed behind a house were destroyed, but he did not have a description of the vehicle. Damage was estimated at about $30,000.

Firefighters arrived at 12:15 and assumed a defensive mode to attack the blaze. The fire was brought under control by 12:38 p.m.

Ware Fire Lt. Drew McCarthy was in charge of the fire units assisted by Capt. Matthew Grantham and Firefighters Bobby Sowell and James Temple, Nino said.

Firefighters returned to their stations at 1:58 p.m.

Meanwhile, Nino said that, so far, none of the Ware County firefighters have been called to assist with the Mims Fire that is now burning its way through the swamp but that they have “bags packed and are ready” if they are dispatched.

“Our families have been told that we may need to go at a minute’s notice,” said Nino. “We are ready if we are needed.”

The swamp fire has largely been no real threat to homes or other structures.