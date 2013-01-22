Sex Offender Sought

DOUGLAS — A man convicted of aggravated child molestation and rape in Ware County in 2014 is being sought by Coffee County authorities for failure to register there as a sex offender, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Terrance Dernard Simpson, 32, has ties to Ware and Coffee counties, Wooten said. An arrest warrant has been issued for him and lawmen are asking for the public’s help in locating the man.

Simpson’s conviction in Ware County in 2014 included charges of child molestation, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and enticing a child for indecent purposes, said Wooten.

Simpson is described as a black male, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Simpson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the Coffee County E911 non-emergency line at (912) 384-7675.

“As part of his convicted sex offender status, Simpson is required to register annually with the sheriff’s office and has failed to do so,” said Wooten.

